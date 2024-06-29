82º
Man arrested for animal cruelty after 26 dogs rescued from ‘inhumane’ conditions, BCSO says

Records show Michael Moore was arrested on Thursday, booked into the Bexar County Jail on Friday

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Michael Moore was transported to Bexar County Jail after being taken into custody for animal cruelty. (Copyright 2024 by Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man accused of animal cruelty.

Deputies responded to a home Thursday in the 7800 block of Fossil Banks after Bexar County Animal Control Services notified them of an alleged animal cruelty case.

Neighbors told the county that the residence had dogs that were mistreated and rats around the home, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, the homeowner, Michael Moore, opened the door. Upon entry, authorities said they were able to detect a stench of urine and feces inside the home.

Bexar County deputies said multiple dogs were covered in feces that surrounded the entire living room floor.

With the assistance of Bexar County Animal Control Services, the City of San Antonio Animal Control, and Bexar County Fire Hazmat, deputies rescued 26 dogs.

One dog was found dead in the kitchen, the sheriff’s office said.

After he was arrested, Moore was taken to the Bexar County Jail, where he was booked just after 3 a.m. Friday.

According to jail records, Moore is facing at least one charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

The sheriff’s office said Moore could face additional charges, pending the dogs’ health examinations.

Moore bonded out of jail around 4:20 p.m. Friday, jail records show.

