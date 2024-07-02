McDonald’s teams with anime series ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ for new Special Grade Garlic Sauce

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to dip those McDonald’s nuggets into a new sauce starting next week.

McDonald’s partnered with the anime series “Jujutsu Kaisen” to launch a new Special Grade Garlic Sauce available only on the McDonald’s app starting July 9.

The sauce is inspired by the Black Garlic Sauce from McDonald’s in Japan.

The packaging will feature eight unique lid designs with fan-favorite characters from the anime series, according to a press release.

You can try to collect all the sauce characters, including Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, Kento Nanami, Suguru Geto, Mahito, and Sukuna.

In addition to getting a free sauce when you buy Chicken McNuggets, each purchase of the sauce unlocks a free 30-day trial of Crunchyroll.

The sauce’s flavor will have notes of garlic and soy sauce with a slightly tangy sweetness.