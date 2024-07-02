SeaWorld San Antonio’s Ultimate Shark Experience returns this Sunday for a limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Shark fans have a chance to celebrate Shark Week at SeaWorld San Antonio starting this Sunday.

SeaWorld is bringing back its Ultimate Shark Experience for a limited time, from July 7-14.

Visitors can partake in a day’s worth of shark-related activities, including experiencing 21 species and meeting almost 300 sharks.

Purchasing an Ultimate Shark Experience ticket will give you a single-day park ticket and offer several experiences.

Dive into The Depths: You can see sharks up close with guided SeaWorld aquarists.

Touch a Shark : SeaWorld’s animal care experts will guide guests to safely touching sharks.

Meet Sydney the Shark: Guests can take pictures with Sydney the Shark character during a meet-and-greet.

Ride The Waves: You can get access to the front of the line for The Great White roller coaster.

Dine Like a Shark: A free meal and drink is available for visitors and can be redeemed at any quick-serve spot in the park.

Shark Souvenirs: Guests will receive shark-themed merchandise, including a shark sipper cup.

Support Shark Conservation: Guests can learn how the park protects and conserves sharks. A portion of every Ultimate Shark Experience ticket gets donated to the SeaWorld Conservation Fund.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Ultimate Shark Experience in celebration of SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary. This unique opportunity allows our guests to interact with these magnificent creatures while also supporting conservation efforts,” Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts, said. “Sharks are vital to our ocean ecosystem, and through this unique experience, guests can deepen their understanding of these vital predators and join us in safeguarding their future.”

Tickets can be purchased starting Tuesday and are available on the SeaWorld website.