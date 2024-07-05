Fredericksburg sanctuary welcomes boy giraffe calf Indy to its wildlife family

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Longneck Manor in Fredericksburg welcomed a boy giraffe calf named Indy to its wildlife family.

The 155-pound giraffe was born just this past Tuesday, July 2. Since it’s a holiday week, Longneck Manor named Indy after Independence Day.

“This is the second birth at Longneck Manor, and we are thrilled to introduce our newest, and cutest, animal ambassador to all our guests,” said Rick Barongi, founder and director of Longneck Manor Conservation Foundation. “I know he will inspire everyone who sees him to care and conserve giraffes in the wild, a vital mission that is at the heart of everything we do here.”

Mom giraffe Betty White gave birth to Indy in the 10,000-square-foot giraffe barn at Longneck Manor. They are both doing well.

Betty and Indy will stay in their barn for a few weeks to allow the family to bond and for Indy to be strong enough to be on his own. Soon after, they will be with the rest of the giraffe family.

Tour tickets begin at $95 per person.

The sanctuary is located at 1749 Beyer Road in Fredericksburg.

To book a visit at Longneck Manor, click here.