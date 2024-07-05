Learn about sharks at The Science Mill through STEM-related activities

This image released by Discovery shows a scene from Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier, part of 21 hours of programing celebrating "Shark Week." (Discovery Channel via AP)

JOHNSON CITY, Texas – Anyone curious about sharks this summer is invited to attend Shark Week at The Science Mill in Johnson City, according to a press release.

The STEM-focused, hands-on activities rabout sharks will take place from July 20-21 and July 23-28 (it’s closed on Monday, July 22).

“Young scientists will learn facts about the ocean’s apex predator, their environmental impact, and the careers that deal with studying and protecting sharks,” the press release states.

Highlights of the Shark Week include:

Shark and Squid Dissections

Shark Game Show

Special guest Matt “The Shark Guy” Marchant

Sharks on Shore

Color Changing Squids

The Science Mill is a museum located in Johnson City. Their main focus is teaching families about science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.

The Science Mill opened in 2015 with hopes of being able to offer STEM programs and interactive exhibits to anyone, regardless of economic status or location.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visitors can call in advance for daily activities, or visit the website at www.sciencemill.org. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.sciencemill.org. Walk-ins are welcome.

To learn more about visiting the Science Mill for Shark Week or future events, click here.