Frost, San Antonio FC to host Olympic-themed community soccer event

Frost and San Antonio FC are inviting the community to a free Olympic-themed soccer event.

SAN ANTONIO – Frost and San Antonio FC are inviting the community to a free Olympic-themed soccer event.

The event will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at field 2 of the S.T.A.R. Complex.

Recommended Videos

The event will feature soccer skills and drills, music, a bubble artist, caricature artist, a raffle, a food truck and sweet treats, according to a press release.

There will be cooling stations and a member of the San Antonio FC soccer team will make an appearance.

The first soccer games of the Olympics start the day after the event.