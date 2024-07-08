90º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Frost, San Antonio FC to host Olympic-themed community soccer event

Event to be held on Tuesday, July 23 at field 2 of the S.T.A.R. Complex.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Soccer, Things to Do, San Antonio, San Antonio FC, Frost, Olympics
Frost and San Antonio FC are inviting the community to a free Olympic-themed soccer event. (Frost)

SAN ANTONIO – Frost and San Antonio FC are inviting the community to a free Olympic-themed soccer event.

The event will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at field 2 of the S.T.A.R. Complex.

Recommended Videos

The event will feature soccer skills and drills, music, a bubble artist, caricature artist, a raffle, a food truck and sweet treats, according to a press release.

There will be cooling stations and a member of the San Antonio FC soccer team will make an appearance.

The first soccer games of the Olympics start the day after the event.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Recommended Videos