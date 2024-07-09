Starbucks to offer limited-edition reusable straw with purchase of a cold drink

SAN ANTONIO – Swing by Starbucks to grab a free reusable straw on July 10.

Starbucks will offer customers a limited-edition reusable summer straw with the purchase of a cold drink while supplies last.

Recommended Videos

Customers are limited to one straw per drink.

This deal is for any cold drink of any size. Cold drinks include iced energy drinks, cold coffees, Starbucks Refreshers, Frappuccino blended beverages, iced teas and lemonades.

The straw will fit most reusable Starbucks cold cups.

The giveaway is available — as supplies last — however you order, including the Starbucks app and Starbucks delivery through Doordash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.