Starbucks to offer limited-edition reusable straw with purchase of a cold drink

The giveaway will also be available through Starbucks delivery

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Starbucks limited-edition reusable summer straw. (Courtesy photo via Starbucks)

SAN ANTONIO – Swing by Starbucks to grab a free reusable straw on July 10.

Starbucks will offer customers a limited-edition reusable summer straw with the purchase of a cold drink while supplies last.

Customers are limited to one straw per drink.

This deal is for any cold drink of any size. Cold drinks include iced energy drinks, cold coffees, Starbucks Refreshers, Frappuccino blended beverages, iced teas and lemonades.

The straw will fit most reusable Starbucks cold cups.

The giveaway is available — as supplies last — however you order, including the Starbucks app and Starbucks delivery through Doordash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

