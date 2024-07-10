New Spurs fan shop coming to La Cantera this fall

SAN ANTONIO – Calling out all San Antonio Spurs fans, a new official Spurs merchandise store is coming soon to The Rock at La Cantera this fall.

The third official Spurs Fan Shop will be on the first floor of the Spurs practice facility at Victory Capital Performance Center, located at 15935 La Cantera Parkway.

Recommended Videos

In addition to the Spurs merchandise, the store will also carry La Cantera apparel, which will feature the logo of the Spurs campus.

“We’ve always strived to provide a memorable shopping experience for fans of all tastes and budgets at our arena Fan Shop, with exclusive drops and collections you can’t find anywhere else, and we could not be happier to bring that same approach to our Rock campus shop for all to enjoy, supported by the partnership and enthusiasm of Victory Capital,” said Becky Kimbro, Senior Vice President of Brand Engagement at Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

Construction for the retail space is scheduled to start in July. It is expected to open in the fall of 2024 and be open seven days a week.

The Official Spurs Fan Shop at the Frost Bank Center has been closed since June for renovations and is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

Customers can purchase items from the Spurs’ merchandise truck, which will pop up outside the Frost Bank Center and around San Antonio throughout the summer, according to the release.

Other Spurs Fan Shops locations include the San Antonio International Airport.

The new retail store has no official business hours or a grand opening date yet.