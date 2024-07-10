Texas Biomed’s new program aims to open new opportunities for underrepresented students

SAN ANTONIO – Thirty-seven juniors and high school seniors from Bexar County public schools are spending the summer connecting with scientists from the Texas Biomedical Research Institute.

For the first time ever, the campus allowed students to come in, work and learn from real scientists.

The Valero Young Scientist Program aims to inspire ethnic minorities and females to pursue a career in science.

Rosemary Riggs, director of education outreach programs for Texas Biomed, said the opportunity gives students a chance to learn from real scientists and helps the institute better engage with youths interested in science careers.

“Students are gaining these laboratory skills on high-level science research techniques that they wouldn’t receive until they actually got out into the workforce,” Riggs said. “Most of these students will be first-generation college students. These are students that are typically underrepresented within the science community.”

Nearly 80 applications were received for the program, and 37 were selected. Of those, 83% of the applicants come from Title 1 schools, 65% are Latino and 65% are females.

“If we just give them the opportunity and set up a framework of support and a network for them that they can rely on, their opportunities are limitless,” Riggs said.

