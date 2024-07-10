What to know about new construction and expansion of State Highway 151 in West San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new round of construction for drivers on the West Side who use State Highway 151.

TxDOT is closing both directions of SH-151 overnight for the next few days for some major construction. Traffic will be diverted to the access roads.

The closures from Loop 410 to Loop 1604 to Culebra Road will be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday. This work is all part of a major expansion on SH-151.

151 construction for July 9-12 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A TxDOT spokesperson tells KSAT the expansion project includes $98 million of transportation improvements along the corridor that include expanding the main lanes to six lanes across, three in both directions.

Crews will also construct turnarounds and a flyover ramp from SH-151 to northbound Loop 1604. The flyover ramp is not anticipated to open until early 2026.

Drivers on SH-151 will continue to use the frontage road to access Loop 1604 for the next year or so.

Frontage road and intersection work at Ingram, Potranco, Hunt and Military will also continue for the remainder of the year, according to TxDOT.

Officials said the overall project is 50 percent complete and estimated to be done by late 2026 or early 2027.