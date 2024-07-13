BCSO searching for missing man with medical condition

(Copyright 2024 by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

Salomon “Rocky” Salinas, 42, was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with blue lettering, grey shorts, and black Vans.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Salomon “Rocky” Salinas, 42, was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with blue lettering, grey shorts, and black Vans.

Recommended Videos

Salinas is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, BCSO said.

According to BCSO, Salinas walked out of his home as he was upset about a recent medical diagnosis.

Salinas’ family told authorities he may have gone to the Hunters Pond and the Loop 410 area.

If you have any information regarding Salinas’ whereabouts, please contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or their missing persons unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.