87º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

BCSO searching for missing man with medical condition

Salinas is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Missing
Salomon “Rocky” Salinas, 42, was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with blue lettering, grey shorts, and black Vans. (Copyright 2024 by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Salomon “Rocky” Salinas, 42, was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with blue lettering, grey shorts, and black Vans.

Recommended Videos

Salinas is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, BCSO said.

According to BCSO, Salinas walked out of his home as he was upset about a recent medical diagnosis.

Salinas’ family told authorities he may have gone to the Hunters Pond and the Loop 410 area.

If you have any information regarding Salinas’ whereabouts, please contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or their missing persons unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos