‘Dora the Explorer’ scavenger hunts, viewings taking place at San Antonio Zoo this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Children and families that enjoy “Dora the Explorer” will be excited to know that the San Antonio Zoo is offering both interactive activities and exclusive showings of the hit television series this summer.

A scavenger hunt inspired by the Dora series will take place at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 14. Instructions can be found at the Guest Experience office, located near the Zoo entrance.

A press release said there will also be exclusive viewings of the new series and it is free for both members and standard admission. Space is limited and showings will be available on a first come, first served basis. Families may check-in at the entrance to Discovery PLAYce to receive their wristband.

Families who are interested in catching the new streaming series “Dora” can also do so exclusively on Paramount+. Dora follows everyone’s favorite bilingual explorer, Dora, and her best monkey friend, Boots, as they embark on epic adventures in a fantastical rainforest. Guided by trustworthy Map, Dora and her friends must work together to overcome many obstacles while being challenged by the sneakiest fox, Swiper.

Since its launch on Nickelodeon on August 14, 2000, Dora the Explorer quickly emerged as a global pop-culture phenomenon, and nearly 25 years later, it’s still one of the most-watched preschool shows of all time.

Dora has crossed social, racial and language boundaries and stands as a hero and friend to millions of children around the world. The series currently is seen in more than 150 countries and territories and translated in 32 languages.