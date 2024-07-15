78º
Dispute between brothers leads to stabbing on West Side

One man was detained

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A man was stabbed early Monday, July 15, 2024, in the 8700 block of Marbach Road. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital and his brother was detained after an overnight stabbing on the West Side.

San Antonio police said the incident happened at around 12:35 a.m. Monday in the 8700 block of Marbach Road, near Cable Ranch Road.

Two brothers were having a dispute when one of them stabbed the other, police said.

The injured man was taken to the hospital and the other man was detained, police said. The condition of the injured man is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating if the man will face charges.

