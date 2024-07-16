Shooting aboard VIA bus on West Side leaves 1 wounded, another in custody, SAPD says

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. on the West Side, near the intersection of Culebra Road and North General McMullen.

SAN ANTONIO – An argument on board a VIA bus between an uncle and nephew escalated to gunfire Monday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. on the West Side, near the intersection of Culebra Road and North General McMullen.

According to police, a man, 41, and his 26-year-old nephew got into an argument.

At some point, the nephew pulled a weapon and fired once, striking the uncle once in the chest, SAPD said.

Eight other witnesses on the bus saw the nephew leave the bus and run onto General McMullen, police said.

Officers in the area were able to find the man and, after a short pursuit, took him into custody not far from the initial scene, police said.

Police said they found no weapon with the man and were searching the area.

The victim was conscious when he was transported to the hospital, police said.

Police did not indicate if anyone else on the bus was injured. They were also unsure what prompted the two men to begin arguing.

In a statement, a VIA spokesperson said:

“We appreciate the police who are investigating the incident. We’re glad no one else was hurt. Because there is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment any further.”