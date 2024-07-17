Resources available in San Antonio for substance abuse treatment

Country music artist Ingrid Andress was roasted for the way she sang the National Anthem at Monday night’s MLB home run derby.

Since then, Andress apologized on social media, saying that she was drunk and has since checked herself into a rehab facility to “get the help I need.”

It’s not easy to be embarrassed on the world stage, and it’s even harder to get help when you’re struggling with substance abuse.

Clayton Sponhaltz, a local substance abuse counselor, has been helping people struggling with addiction for more than 15 years. He believes people can learn from what happened on Monday night.

“Friend, you know, to help somebody have those conversations, you know, to pull them aside,” Sponhaltz said. “It’s kind of like, this is what loving you looks like. You know, loving you like having those conversations that, hey, I care about you. I see that maybe you have this problem or that you could have some struggles with this. There is help for this treatment that works. Recovery works.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol abuse, there are resources in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Council on Alcohol and Drug Awareness, as well as San Antonio Behavioral Hospital, offers substance abuse treatment.

Rise Recovery and UT Health are additional treatment options.