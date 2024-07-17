San Antonio Spurs re-sign Charles Bassey, Sandro Mamukelashvili to one-year deals

Both Charles Bassey and Sandro Mamukelashvili suited up for the Silver and Black in the 2023-24 NBA season.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs re-signed two back up big men, adding familiar depth to their frontcourt.

Sandro Mamukelashvili agreed to a fully guarenteed one-year, $2.2 million deal to return to San Antonio, according to ESPN sources.

Mamukelashvili, a 6-foot 9-inch forward out of Seton Hall, appeared in 46 games for San Antonio in the 2023-24 season, averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Coming out of college, Mamukelashvili was the 54th overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. He was then traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he signed a two-way contract to split playing time with the Bucks’ G-League team, the Wisconsin Herd.

After his release from the Bucks, San Antonio claimed Mamukelashvili off the waivers in 2023.

The Spurs also agreed to terms with center Charles Bassey on a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.2 million contract, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Bassey had his former two-way contract converted into a four-year contract worth over $10 million, but San Antonio waived him after Bassey suffered consecutive season-ending injuries.

The former St. Anthony Yellowjacket has averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and one assist per game throughout his NBA career.