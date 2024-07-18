94º
SAISD Foundation, donors distribute dorm room supplies to recent HS graduates

Supplies passed out to 200 recent graduates

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

On Thursday morning, the SAISD Foundation passed out 200 dorm-room starter packs to recent high school graduates. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District and several donors partnered to donate school supplies to recent high school graduates.

The SAISD Foundation — the district’s nonprofit public charity — exists to expand and encourage success for new graduates, according to a press release from the group.

Thursday morning, the foundation passed out 200 dorm-room starter packs to the graduates.

The bags included a bed in a bag, towels and luggage, among other supplies.

Graduates who registered were also eligible to receive a refurbished laptop.

An Edison High School graduate who will attend Our Lady of the Lake University expressed gratitude for the supplies.

“I’m a first generation, and I’m going to the dorms, and so I’m just glad that I have these resources to help me with these kinds of things because some families don’t really have the ability or resources to gain these things,” said Marlia De Jesus.

