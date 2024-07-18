SAISD Foundation, donors distribute dorm room supplies to recent HS graduates

On Thursday morning, the SAISD Foundation passed out 200 dorm-room starter packs to recent high school graduates.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District and several donors partnered to donate school supplies to recent high school graduates.

The SAISD Foundation — the district’s nonprofit public charity — exists to expand and encourage success for new graduates, according to a press release from the group.

Recommended Videos

Thursday morning, the foundation passed out 200 dorm-room starter packs to the graduates.

The bags included a bed in a bag, towels and luggage, among other supplies.

Graduates who registered were also eligible to receive a refurbished laptop.

An Edison High School graduate who will attend Our Lady of the Lake University expressed gratitude for the supplies.

“I’m a first generation, and I’m going to the dorms, and so I’m just glad that I have these resources to help me with these kinds of things because some families don’t really have the ability or resources to gain these things,” said Marlia De Jesus.