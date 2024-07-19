Man shot, killed southwest of downtown, SAPD says

San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot and killed just southwest of downtown early Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot and killed just southwest of downtown early Friday morning.

Officers were called just before 6 a.m. to the 3700 block of Nogalitos Street, not far from Division Avenue and Somerset Road, after receiving word of both an argument and a shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man in his late 40s with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they received an original call for an argument before the second on the shooting. A motive is not currently known.

SAPD said officers are currently looking for clues and witnesses, and they want anyone with information to reach out to them.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released.