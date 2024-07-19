San Antonio Renters’ Rights Info Session happening this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a renter plagued by recurring problems with your home’s air conditioning, mold, or pests, you can attend a free Renters’ Rights Info Session this Saturday.

The City of San Antonio and the Fair Housing Council of South Texas will help renters and rental housing providers better understand their fair housing resources, responsibilities, and existing protections.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Forest Hills Library, located at 5245 Ingram Road.

The session will start with a presentation on renter rights, including evictions, repairs, discrimination, retaliation, and other issues and responsibilities.

Afterward, the meeting will have a question-and-answer session for residents to find solutions to their problems.

Questions will be answered by the fair housing counselors of the City’s Neighborhood and Housing Services Department, code enforcement with the City’s Development Services Department and staff from the Fair Housing Council of South Texas. You can also schedule an appointment with them for a follow-up.

Spanish and American Sign Language interpreters will be available to help attendees.

If you can’t attend this Saturday’s session, another session will be at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Walker Ranch Senior Center, located at 835 West Rhapsody Drive.

You can sign up to attend the sessions here.