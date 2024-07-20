Houston-area US congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee dies at 74

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas gestures as she speaks outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015, as the court heard oral arguments in the Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin affirmative action case. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas mainstay in the U.S. House of Representatives has died.

The office of Houston-area Democratic congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who has been an elected public servant for 35 years, announced her death Friday evening. She was 74.

Recommended Videos

“Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas,” Jackson Lee’s office shared on her Twitter account.

Jackson Lee’s political career began in 1989 when she was elected to the Houston City Council. Five years later, Jackson Lee was elected as a congresswoman representing Texas’ 18th Congressional District, a position she held for nearly three decades.

Jackson Lee’s office counted her political victories to include Juneteenth becoming a national holiday and the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

The district, located within Greater Houston, includes voters near George Bush Intercontinental Airport on the city’s North Side, downtown Houston, Third Ward and East Houston.

In March 2023, Jackson Lee announced her candidacy for mayor of Houston. Nine months later, she lost to then-state Sen. John Whitmire in a runoff election in Dec. 2023.

Last month, Jackson Lee said that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer but was receiving treatment.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.