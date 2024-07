No injuries were reported in the fire.

SAN ANTONIO – An abandoned house downtown went up in flames Sunday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Roy Smith Street.

Officials said an abandoned house caught on fire. The flames were put out before they could spread to nearby apartment complexes.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from U.S. Highway 281 heading toward downtown.

No injuries were reported in the fire.