President Biden announces end to reelection campaign, endorses VP Harris as new nominee

President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Washington, July 11, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, has ended his 2024 bid for reelection to the White House.

Biden made the announcement on his Twitter account Sunday afternoon.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden’s statement read, in part. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

In a second Sunday afternoon tweet, Biden announced his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic nominee for President of the United States.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden’s second tweet read, in part. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

