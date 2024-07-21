92º
Local News

President Biden announces end to reelection campaign, endorses VP Harris as new nominee

The 46th President made both announcements Sunday afternoon on social media

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Washington, July 11, 2024. Biden now is weighing whether to bow to the mounting pressure to exit the presidential race. His decision will be based not just on this fraught moment but on his long history in public life and the extraordinary personal, (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, has ended his 2024 bid for reelection to the White House.

Biden made the announcement on his Twitter account Sunday afternoon.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden’s statement read, in part. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

In a second Sunday afternoon tweet, Biden announced his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic nominee for President of the United States.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden’s second tweet read, in part. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

Check back for more updates as this story develops.

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

