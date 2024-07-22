Play Code Moo to score free weekly rewards through Chick-fil-A app

SAN ANTONIO – Join Chick-fil-A cows Carrots, Sarge, and Daisy on their top-secret mission, “Eat Mor Chikin,” on the interactive digital game Code Moo, through the Chick-fill-A app between July 22- Aug. 17.

Chick-fil-A members can play the game weekly to earn free food rewards on the Chick-fil-A app while supplies last. The rewards are limited to the first 2,000,000 people per week.

Recommended Videos

Users can choose their cow character and play the virtual racetracks in a four-course mission to help the cows spread the “Eat Mor Chikin” message.

Customers can watch the short film “Rocky Road,” an animated adventure with Chick-fil-A cows, Carrots, Sarge, and Daisy. The new movie continues last summer’s short film “THA BILLBORD.”

Plush cows and cow keychains will be sold at participating restaurants.

Chick-fil-A also has cow-themed merchandise online through the Shop Chick-fil-A that features clothes and accessories.

For more information, click here.