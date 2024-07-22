79º
SAPD seeks tips after woman’s remains found in Northeast Side greenbelt

The circumstances of Daniella Chavez’s death suggest foul play, police say

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio
Daniella Chavez was reported missing on March 30, 2016, from her home in the 2600 block of Northeast Loop 410. (Copyright 2024 by Crime Stoppers San Antonio - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are requesting help from the public to identify a suspect connected with the murder of a 30-year-old woman.

Daniella Chavez was reported missing on March 30, 2016, from her home in the 2600 block of Northeast Loop 410.

On September 11, 2019, Chavez’s human remains were found in a greenbelt area near the 4000 block of Swans Landing, police said.

According to police, the circumstances of Chavez’s death suggest foul play.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

