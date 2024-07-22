SAPD seeks tips after woman’s remains found in Northeast Side greenbelt

Daniella Chavez was reported missing on March 30, 2016, from her home in the 2600 block of Northeast Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are requesting help from the public to identify a suspect connected with the murder of a 30-year-old woman.

Daniella Chavez was reported missing on March 30, 2016, from her home in the 2600 block of Northeast Loop 410.

Recommended Videos

On September 11, 2019, Chavez’s human remains were found in a greenbelt area near the 4000 block of Swans Landing, police said.

According to police, the circumstances of Chavez’s death suggest foul play.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.