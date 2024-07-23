New Braunfels man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of his father

William Tarnosky Jr., 24, of New Braunfels, was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his father, William Tarnosky, 57. (Use this version)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A New Braunfels man was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his father.

According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 100 block of Dry Bear Creek in New Braunfels for reports of a stabbing.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found William Tarnosky, 57, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. Despite lifesaving measures, he died at the scene.

The victim’s son, William Tarnosky Jr., 24, was arrested at the scene without incident, sheriff’s officials said. He was taken to the Comal County Jail, where he was booked on a charge of murder. His bond has not been set.