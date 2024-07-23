79º
Police on scene of shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex; no injuries reported

Police have evacuated the apartment, issued shelter-in-place for area

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working a scene on the Northwest Side involving a man firing shots from inside his apartment, the department said.

According to SAPD, a 60-year-old man was firing shots from inside an apartment complex in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410 on Monday evening.

Shots were going into other parts of the complex, police said.

Police said they knew who the man was and believed it was the same person who was reportedly firing shots from a vehicle in the area on Sunday.

The apartment complex was being evacuated, and police are urging the public to avoid the area as they and SWAT crews work to get the man out.

Police issued a shelter-in-place notice for those nearby.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

