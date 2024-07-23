Social media sensation Nurse John announces ‘The Short-Staffed Tour’ coming to SA

SAN ANTONIO – John Dela Cruz, known as the social media sensation Nurse John, has announced his first-ever live tour, The Short-Staffed Tour.

Dela Cruz is a licensed nurse who creates content with relatable and comedic posts on the healthcare industry.

The tour will have performances related to his content, new exclusive material for the tour, and VIP packages that will be on sale so that people can meet Dela Cruz personally.

The comedian creates content from the everyday struggles of hard-working, short-staffed, underpaid, and undervalued healthcare professionals.

“I have never imagined in my life that I would one day be on stage, doing stand-up and making my besties laugh, cry, and feel seen! It is so surreal, but it’s here, and I am excited,” Dela Cruz said. “I have worked so hard to create the comedy experience of a lifetime, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone. Get ready to be short-staffed!”

Dela Cruz has amassed over 12 million followers through most social media platforms.

The comedian will appear in four locations in Texas: San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Dallas.

Dela Cruz will perform on Jan. 18, 2025, at The Aztec Theater, 104 S St. Mary’s Street.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on July 26 through Live Nation’s website.