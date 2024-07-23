The Mayan Day Out of time Celebration moves indoors this Thursday

An inside look at the The Mayan Day Out of Time Celebration

SAN ANTONIO – The Mayan Day Out of Time Celebration has moved its venue location to the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium to spare guests from the weather this week.

The celebration is focused on the end of the Mayan Calendar, which signifies a time of peace, forgiveness, and letting go of the past year while making room for the new year, according to a news release.

“The Mayan Day Out of Time is a great time for creativity, unity and spiritually because of the purpose of the day,” said Harold Hoenow, the event’s founder.

Guests will be greeted to live music at the event. Plus, attendees can purchase handmade items and Mayan food offerings at its market. All food waste will be composted.

Spiritual services, such as tarot card readings and energy healing, will be offered from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. There will also be a free sound bath and guided meditation.

The event on July 25 is from 6 p.m. to 11:11 p.m. Parking and entry are free. Learn more about the Mayan Day Out of Time Celebration by visiting its Facebook page.