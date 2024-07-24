80º
SAPD seeks tips in fatal shooting of 20-year-old man on East Side

Brandon Caldwell was allegedly shot and killed by an unknown person outside of the Ivy Apartments

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Brandon Caldwell, 20. (Copyright 2024 by San Antonio Crime Stoppers - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are requesting help from the public to identify a person who shot and killed a 20-year-old man.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023, outside of the Ivy Apartments in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane.

According to police, Brandon Caldwell was visiting his ex-girlfriend when he was involved in a minor altercation with the woman’s current boyfriend at the time.

When Caldwell left and walked toward the apartments’ parking lot, he noticed he had lost some jewelry during the altercation.

Police said Caldwell went back to the apartment to search for the jewelry before exiting again to the parking lot, where an unknown person from the side of the apartment building shot him.

Caldwell ended up dying at the scene.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He's worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.

