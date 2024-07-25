Body found at Woodard Park’s baseball field identified as missing 31-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – A body that was found last week at an East Side park has been identified as a 31-year-old man whose family had reported him missing.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains were those of Jonathon Paul Jones.

His picture had circulated on social media in the week before his body was discovered.

According to those posts, the last time anyone made contact with him was on June 14.

On July 19, authorities said they received a call from someone in the 1000 block of Locke Street who said they found what appeared to be human remains within a wooded area on the southeast corner of Woodard Park’s baseball field.

The medical examiner is still working to determine the manner and cause of Jones’ death.