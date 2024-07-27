Deadly accident causes Interstate 37 traffic closure in Southeast Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a deadly accident in far Southeast Bexar County.

Authorities said the accident happened Saturday morning along the southbound lanes of Interstate 37 just past Mathis Road.

Deputies confirmed at least one person had been pronounced dead but do not yet know how many other people or vehicles may have been involved in the crash.

According to a Facebook post, the BCSO said I-37 southbound has been shut down as deputies investigate the cause of the crash.

Traffic along I-37 southbound has been diverted to the Mathis Road exit.