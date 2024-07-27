Man suspected of driving while intoxicated, faces assault charge after multi-vehicle crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it arrested a driver accused of running a red light and crashing into another vehicle while intoxicated.

The crash happened just before midnight Saturday at the intersection of North General McMullen Drive and West Commerce Street.

Recommended Videos

Officers said a gray Lexus traveling northbound on General McMullen Drive ignored a red light and crashed into a black Chevrolet traveling eastbound on Commerce Street. After the crash, the Chevrolet changed direction and collided with a silver Dodge Avenger stopped at the red light on the southbound side of General McMullen Drive, police said.

Two women in the Chevrolet, the driver and a passenger, were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. Authorities said the Chevrolet driver is currently in critical condition.

No one in the Dodge Avenger reported any injuries, SAPD said.

Police said the 30-year-old driver of the Lexus was evaluated at the scene and was found to be driving while intoxicated. The suspect was also taken to the hospital for further treatment, but he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the man has been charged with intoxication assault and will be booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center after he recovers from his injuries.