San Antonio to host three-day conference aimed at transportation, technology sectors

SAN ANTONIO – Mobility leaders and advocates from across Texas will descend on San Antonio for a conference geared toward transportation and technology innovations.

The 2024 Texas Innovation Invitational runs from July 29 to 31 in San Antonio.

Multiple San Antonio and Bexar County partners, as well as transit leaders from around the state, will discuss the latest transportation technologies and present ideas for addressing safety, connectivity challenges and traffic operations.

The conference will open with a tech showcase featuring public and private sector exhibitors, including the Southwest Research Institute, Port San Antonio and UTSA’s Scooter Lab, a micro-mobility community research effort at the university.

Day two of the invitational will focus on the link between transportation and the Texas economy. Speakers will include former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Henry Cisneros, San Antonio District 4 City Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia and other state transportation leaders.

The final day will give regional teams the chance to present pitches addressing transportation challenges.

Several expert judges from transportation departments and research labs across the United States will provide feedback on the pitches.

Three winners selected on July 31 will receive an award, making them eligible to submit their project to the Texas Department of Transportation for consideration for the Federal Highway Administration State Transportation Incentive Council and a chance to secure $125,000 in grant funds.

Later, FHWA will announce one recipient of the funds, which will help with the project’s implementation, according to a Port San Antonio news release.

