City secures $1.2 million in federal funding to improve energy efficiency, reduce transportation pollution

SAN ANTONIO – Transportation-related emissions are the target of three city initiatives padded by federal funding from the Department of Energy, an Office of Sustainability news release said.

The $1.2 million will enhance energy efficiency, mitigate climate pollution associated with transportation-related emissions, and reduce energy consumption.

Recommended Videos

In late June, the three initiatives were selected to receive federal funding from the Department of Energy (DOE) as part of its Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant program, according to a DOE news release.

According to the transportation section of San Antonio’s Climate Ready Plan, 35% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions are a byproduct of transportation.

As the San Antonio International Airport prepares to soar higher, so do plans to reduce its environmental footprint.

The city’s aviation department will use the funds to develop an energy master plan to enhance energy-saving measures and reduce the airport’s environmental footprint, the release said.

The airport is expected to undergo continued expansion and update over the coming years as work on its billion-dollar terminal redevelopment takes shape.

A ground load facility is expected to reach completion sometime in 2025.

Opportunity Home is collaborating on two initiatives receiving federal funding. The projects are geared toward sustainable transportation options.

First, with the help of the Office of Sustainability, the housing authority aims to decrease carbon emissions at some of its residences by increasing access to electric vehicle charging stations in underserved communities. Charging stations will be installed at six multifamily buildings, according to the DOE news release.

“These programs will benefit our residents tremendously by helping to provide access to cost- and energy-efficient transportation options while promoting and enhancing sustainability in our city,” said Construction and Sustainability Program Manager L. Michael Lopez.

A second project, in collaboration with Opportunity Home, will give 171 Opportunity Home residents the chance to obtain an E-bike as an alternative to their commute.

“Through this e-bike incentive pilot program, we will provide approximately 171 Opportunity Home residents a sustainable and cost-effective mobility option for their commute to work, school, or to pick up groceries,” said Doug Melnick, Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of San Antonio.

Residents from low-income areas of the city can apply $1,000 point-of-sale rebates to purchase the E-bikes from local stores, the DOE release said.

To read more about the climate-ready plan, click here.