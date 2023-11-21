More bicycle lanes coming to downtown San Antonio thanks to $16 million TxDOT grant

A large group of cyclists on White Ave. rides in the street to avoid vehicles blocking the designated bike lane.

SAN ANTONIO – A new bicycle track is coming to downtown San Antonio.

According to a news release, the City of San Antonio was awarded nearly $16 million as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside grant program.

The project will construct nearly one mile of two-way, separated bike lanes through downtown San Antonio from Flores Street to Interstate 37. The route for the new lanes will include Dolorosa, Market, Alamo and Commerce streets. The project will also upgrade traffic signals, signage, and bicycle and pedestrian safety lighting, the news release said.

“We would like to thank the U.S. Department of Transportation and TxDOT for helping us add world-class bicycle infrastructure along important downtown roadways,” Public Works Director Razi Hosseini said. “At the City of San Antonio, we actively seek federal and state funding to allow us to take on new projects and further benefit residents. From City Hall to the Convention Center, this cycle track will provide a safer experience for all who travel down Market Street and Commerce Street.”

The grant will cover 100% of the estimated cost of preliminary engineering and construction. Construction is slated to begin in fiscal year 2026. A separate project is planned to continue the cycle track further west on Dolorosa Street and Buena Vista Street from Flores Street to Frio Street, ultimately providing a safe, protected east-west cycle facility across downtown.