Local News

SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who fatally shot man in 2016

Jesus Orosco, 20, lost his life in July of 2016

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, West Side, San Antonio, Shooting
Isaac Jesus Orosco. (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for clues in a murder case from 2016.

Police said Isaac Jesus Orosco, 20, was gunned down around 9 p.m. on July 28, 2016, in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1500 block of NW Crossroads.

Orosco was exiting a vehicle in front of the apartment when the driver of a black SUV shot him in the stomach, according to police.

SAPD said Orosco was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

