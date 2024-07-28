SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who fatally shot man in 2016

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for clues in a murder case from 2016.

Police said Isaac Jesus Orosco, 20, was gunned down around 9 p.m. on July 28, 2016, in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1500 block of NW Crossroads.

Recommended Videos

Orosco was exiting a vehicle in front of the apartment when the driver of a black SUV shot him in the stomach, according to police.

SAPD said Orosco was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.