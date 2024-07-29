East Coast airline to end SA flights and exit city

SAN ANTONIO – JetBlue Airways Corp. is grounding its Alamo City operations. The Long Island-based carrier plans to exit the market, ending nonstop flights to Boston and New York City in late October.

The airline’s planned departure comes roughly three years after JetBlue launched nonstop flights from San Antonio International Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport.

Recommended Videos

“This decision clearly has nothing to do with the performance of JetBlue’s flights from SAT,” says Jesus Saenz, director of airports for the San Antonio Airport System. “Their planes are full and the routes to Boston and New York are performing well, which gives me great confidence other airlines will fill the void in short order.”

JetBlue officials were not available for comment at press time.

San Antonio airport officials worked for years to recruit JetBlue. Local leaders especially coveted the Boston flight as an opportunity to expand the city’s biotech industry and to address one of San Antonio’s largest underserved routes.

Read the full story in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.