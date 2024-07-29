KSAT announces changes to Good Morning San Antonio lineup

Starting Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, Japhanie Gray will co-host GMSA on weekday mornings from 5-7 a.m. with traffic anchor RJ Marquez and meteorologist Justin Horne. She will join Stephanie Serna and Horne for GMSA at 9 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is thrilled to announce exciting changes headed to Good Morning San Antonio.

Starting Monday, Aug. 5, Japhanie Gray will co-host GMSA on weekday mornings from 5-7 a.m. with traffic anchor RJ Marquez and meteorologist Justin Horne.

She will join Stephanie Serna and Horne for GMSA at 9 a.m.

Serna, who joined GMSA in 2020, said she is excited about the new opportunity to connect with viewers.

“Hi guys! I’m looking forward to my schedule change, which will allow me to still be a part of GMSA at 9, but it will also allow me to be out in the community, meeting you and covering stories that I’m passionate about (like education) DURING THE DAY,” Serna said. “What an awesome opportunity to still work with my friends on GMSA at 9, but also get a chance to be a part of our later newscasts as well.”

Serna has been integral to KSAT’s dedicated team of journalists. She started at KSAT as a freelance journalist in November 2009. In the spring of 2010, she began working at KSAT five days a week and in January 2011, she officially joined the team as a general assignments reporter.

Aug. 5 marks Gray’s first day back on-air at KSAT. From 2018 to 2021, she entertained and informed viewers the only way Japhanie knows how — with energy and journalistic integrity. During her time at KSAT12, she worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor.