Japhanie Gray returns to KSAT12 as co-host of Good Morning San Antonio

KSAT12 is thrilled to announce Japhanie Gray as co-host of Good Morning San Antonio (GMSA), weekday mornings from 5-7 a.m. and GMSA at 9 a.m.

Japhanie’s years of experience in the San Antonio market, and beyond, will add to KSAT’s dedicated team of journalists and meteorologists in the mornings, including RJ Marquez, Stephanie Serna, Justin Horne, Patty Santos, Katrina Webber, Sarah Acosta, Sarah Spivey, Devan Karp and photojournalist Alex Gamez.

From 2018 to 2021, Japhanie entertained and informed viewers the only way Japhanie knows how — with energy and journalistic integrity. During her time at KSAT12, she worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor and helped cover a variety of stories from breaking news and weather events to Fiesta, and much more. Japhanie returns to San Antonio and KSAT12 after recently filling the role as morning anchor for KSAT12′s sister station, WSLS in Roanoke, Virginia.

“Leaving San Antonio two and half years ago was tough, but it was something that needed to be done to be the professional I am today,” said Japhanie Gray. Even though I’m coming back under a new title, I am still the same ol’ Japh. What you’ll see is what you’ll get on and off-air. I will always keep it real and will always bring positive vibes.”

Originally from Osceola, Arkansas, Japhanie quickly made San Antonio and KSAT12 her home, reporting from inside neighborhoods and highlighting unique and in-depth stories of our community through the franchise ‘What’s Up South Texas.’ Her dedication to serving her community goes beyond the news of the day and into her constant work to hear people’s voices and tell the stories of our great city.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome back Japhanie Gray to San Antonio and the KSAT12 team,” said Mario Orellana, KSAT12 News Director. Japhanie’s character and personality are contagious and the energy she will bring in the mornings will wake viewers up prepared and ready to tackle their day.”

Japhanie’s on-air debut on GMSA will be on Aug. 5, beginning at 5 a.m.

