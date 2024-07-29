87º
New pedestrian bridge connects Pearl developments across San Antonio River Walk

Bridge will connect Hotel Emma to future site of Grove Hotel

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Pearl, Downtown, Tourism, Development, Local Business

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new way to get to and from the Pearl after the installation of a new pedestrian bridge.

The bridge spans the San Antonio River and will connect existing parts of the Pearl to new developments.

Pearl is a mixed-use development with restaurants, retail, green spaces, offices, apartments, a hotel and a Culinary Institute of America campus.

Developers are planning to double its footprint. The new bridge will connect Hotel Emma on the east side of the San Antonio River to the future site of the Grove Hotel.

Watch a time-lapse video of the installation below the map:

