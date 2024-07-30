Prepare for the celebration: 38th annual Gruene Music & Wine Festival coming this fall

GRUENE, Texas – The City of Gruene has announced its 38th annual Gruene Music and Wine Festival coming this October.

The festival is an annual gathering of the best wine, beer and music that Texas has to offer, according to a press release. There will be over 25 Texas wines and over a dozen beers.

All tickets for the festival go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Each day will feature different events with different music lineups.

Kickoff Party:

On Oct. 10, the festival will feature the Kickoff Party from 5- 8 p.m. at The Grapevine Gardens at 1612 Hunter Rd, New Braunfels, Texas. The event will have a unique curated wine and beer tasting of Texas’ favorite wineries, craft breweries and live music from The Reed Brothers. Admission is free with a purchase of a tasting ticket for a wine or beer sample.

Nikki Lane will perform at 9 p.m. Tickets to see Lane are $30 each.

Stars & Guitars:

Guests can purchase tickets to reserve and enjoy a seated dinner catered by the Gristmill Restaurant with wine from three selected Texas wineries, a private concert with a meet and greet with music artist Randy Rogers Trio from 5- 8:30 p.m. at Gruene Hall at 1281 Gruene Rd, New Braunfels, Texas. The ticket purchase includes a silent auction and the Great Guitar Auction. The Great Guitar Action will feature guitars signed by George Strait, Sara Evans, Clay Walker, Charles Wesley Godwin, Eli Young Band and more. Reserved tables range from $550-$3,250.

Participants who plan to attend the Randy Rogers Band concert at 9:30 p.m. can purchase tickets here. General admission tickets are $75.

Tastings & Tunes:

Guests can have tastings from different Texas wineries and breweries while listening to live music by Andrew Kreitz and Austin Gilliam & The Well Fed Texans from noon- 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 at The Grapevine Grounds. Admission is free with a purchase of a tasting ticket for a wine or beer sample. Gruene businesses will host pop-up kid-friendly events at their stores during the day.

Robert Earl Keen and opener artist Kelsey Waldon will perform at 9 p.m. Guests can purchase tickets here. Tickets are $135.

Sunday Showdown:

Different Americana and country artists will perform on two stages from 1 - 9 p.m. at The Gruene Hall. Some artists include William Clark Green, Tyler Halverson, The Great Divide and more. There will also be a vendor market and festival food from Gristmill River Restaurant.

General admission tickets for the Sunday Showdown event are $125.

All proceeds benefit United Way of Comal County.

For more information, click here.