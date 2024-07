Water main break leads to collapsed sidewalk near SE Military and S.Presa on July 30, 2024

San Antonio Water System crews worked Tuesday morning to repair a water main break on the South Side.

The break caused a sidewalk to collapse near Southeast Military and South Presa.

Recommended Videos

Some water customers are reporting low water pressure, but a SAWS spokesperson said nobody is without water at this time.

Repairs are expected to be completed quickly to restore water pressure to customers in the area.