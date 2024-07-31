Man takes plea deal in capital murder case, apologizes to family in court

A man accused of murder who was on the run for eight years before his 2023 arrest has taken a plea deal in the case.

Isaac Estrada was originally charged with capital murder for the stabbing death of Courtney Phillips, 22.

He took a plea deal on the lesser charge of murder, and on Wednesday, 290th District Court visiting Judge Laura Parker sentenced him to 35 years for murder and five years for aggravated robbery. The sentences will run concurrently.

Estrada killed Phillips, a single mom, on April 5, 2015. He was on the run until March 2023, when he was arrested in Eagle Pass.

According to the state, Phillips was stabbed six times, including once in the back.

They told the judge before sentencing that Estrada had bragged to others about the murder and how he watched her die.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Estrada apologized to Phillips’ family.

“I like to say sorry to the family, I’m sorry,” Estrada said.

Estrada is eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.