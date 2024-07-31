San Antonio Food Bank expects drop in volunteers in August, calls for additional help

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank said they often see fewer volunteers in August and are calling for extra support.

“As summer wraps up and kids go back to school, families are focused on lots of things and definitely not focused on volunteering and we feel a dip here at the San Antonio Food Bank. It’s tough to get stuff done, because of few volunteers,” Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank said.

There are a variety of volunteer opportunities available, including working in the warehouse, assisting in the kitchen and supporting the farms.

As summer comes to a close, the food bank is also turning its attention to fall initiatives.

“It’s a time when lots of food drives get started. So, if you can host a food drive, order one of our red barrels, and fill it with food. It will go a long way in feeding families,” Cooper said.

Cooper said this fall the food bank’s Hunters for the Hungry Program invites local hunters and processors to donate specific animals.

The program focuses on lean protein, which is essential in the fight against hunger.

Another way to get involved is during September, for Hunger Action Month.

“Where San Antonio goes orange. We have our Harvest of Hope and then our Turkey Trot 5K. There’s so many different ways people can get involved with the San Antonio Food Bank,” Cooper said.