WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris to speak at Black sorority event in Houston

(John Bazemore, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

HOUSTON – Vice President Kamala Harris will give remarks Wednesday night in Houston at Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.’s 60th International Biennial Boulé.

You can watch a livestream of the event in the video player above at 7:15 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority is a historically Black organization with many chapters throughout the US.

Harris will also be in Houston on Thursday to deliver the eulogy at the funeral of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson, according to the White House.

The vice president spoke at two other sororities, Boulé's, earlier in July, including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s Boule in Dallas and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.’s Grand Boule in Indianapolis.

The persistent effort is to connect and earn the vote of Black voters in the upcoming presidential election.

The Black vote is highly sought after throughout each election season. For years, it has proven to be one of the decisive keys to electoral ballots in the U.S.