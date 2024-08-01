Two people waiting at bus stop hit by vehicle during rollover crash on Southeast Side

San Antonio police investigate a crash that happened just after noon on Thursday in the 4100 block of Southcross Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people waiting at a bus stop on the Southeast Side were hit by a vehicle on Thursday.

San Antonio police said the incident happened just after noon in the 4000 block of East Southcross Boulevard, west of South WW White Road.

An officer at the scene said a vehicle heading west on Southcross lost control and crashed into a bus stop and utility pole, causing it to roll over.

Two people at the bus stop were hit and taken to the hospital. One of them suffered serious injuries and may have been pinned under the bus stop bench, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police are investigating why he lost control of the vehicle. At this time, it is unknown if he will face charges.