Holmes High School football field damaged by vandals in pickup truck

Turf was damage by vehicle

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

File: Holmes High School Football Field (Google Street View)

SAN ANTONIO – Northside ISD police are looking for the vandals responsible for damaging one of the district’s football fields.

It happened at about 3 a.m. on July 27 at the Holmes High School Football Field located at 6500 Ingram Road on the Northwest Side.

Barry Perez, the district’s assistant superintendent of communications, said police are using video surveillance footage to determine who was responsible for driving the truck across the field and making deep ruts in the turf.

The athletic department is working with the stadium’s turf vendor to make repairs.

Perez said he didn’t expect any delays to the school’s football season.

“Our police department has acted quickly on this matter, and we hope to identify the perpetrators and prosecute to the extent possible,” Perez said.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

