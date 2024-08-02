Holmes High School football field damaged by vandals in pickup truck

SAN ANTONIO – Northside ISD police are looking for the vandals responsible for damaging one of the district’s football fields.

It happened at about 3 a.m. on July 27 at the Holmes High School Football Field located at 6500 Ingram Road on the Northwest Side.

Recommended Videos

Barry Perez, the district’s assistant superintendent of communications, said police are using video surveillance footage to determine who was responsible for driving the truck across the field and making deep ruts in the turf.

The athletic department is working with the stadium’s turf vendor to make repairs.

Perez said he didn’t expect any delays to the school’s football season.

“Our police department has acted quickly on this matter, and we hope to identify the perpetrators and prosecute to the extent possible,” Perez said.