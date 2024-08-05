Bexar County Sheriff Officials searching for missing 14-year-old girl

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in the northeast area of the county.

Anna-Alejandra Arroyave-Ortiz was last spotted leaving her home in the 6700 block of Smith Road on Sunday, Aug. 4, according to a Facebook post from BCSO.

Recommended Videos

Investigators believe Arroyave-Ortiz could be with a male adult named “Ceasar.” The two may be traveling to Minnesota. At the time, there is no vehicle information.

Arroyave-Ortiz was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, torn blue jeans and white Converse tennis shoes. She was seen carrying a backpack with a white keepsake box.

If you have any information on Arroyave-Ortiz’s whereabouts, please call BCSO at 210-335-6000.