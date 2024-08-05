Dallas Cowboys dominates as NFL’s most online searched team worldwide

SAN ANTONIO – The Dallas Cowboys may no longer be known as just “America’s Team.”
According to a new study, the Cowboys are the most searched NFL team in other countries.
Research from the news site FlashPicks is used to find teams with the most support from fans around the world. FlashPicks uses information from sports betting picks, parlays and predictions.
The study analyzed Google Search volume data every month in 107 of the world’s most populated countries, taking data into account since 2020.
The teams were scored out of 10, based on the total monthly searches for each team in every country combined and the number of countries where each team was the most searched for in the NFL.
The study shows that the search volume with searches “Dallas Cowboys game” and “Cowboys jersey” are popular online searches.
Fans search for the Cowboys online in 30 countries, including China, India and Japan. Numerous fans also search for the team in South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Mexico.
“The popularity of the NFL continues to grow around the world, with games being played in new territories over the past decade and expansion to Brazil for 2024, as well as the ever-growing rumors of a franchise in Europe,” said Callum Broxton, Head of Operations of FlashPicks.
“Our study shows that the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills are leading the way with attracting fans to their teams, and others throughout the league must build their global brand to attract fans in countries across different continents or risk losing out,” Broxton said.
Here are the NFL teams with total average monthly searches — not including the U.S.
- Dallas Cowboys had 440,410 monthly searches. The Cowboys are the most searched team in the U.S., with 7,138,100 monthly searches.
- Kansas City Chief: 433,490 monthly searches
- Buffalo Bill: 427,830 monthly searches
- Miami Dolphins: 293,540 monthly searches
- Green Bay Packers: 284,190 monthly searches
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 248,330 monthly searches
- New England Patriots: 239,750 monthly searches
- Philadelphia Eagles: 211,400 monthly searches
- Detroit Lions: 199,720 monthly searches
- San Francisco 49ers: 170,660 monthly searches
- Seattle Seahawks: 169,920 monthly searches
- Chicago Bears: 166,340 monthly searches
- Denver Broncos: 161,670 monthly searches
- Minnesota Vikings: 156,420 monthly searches
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 156,080 monthly searches
- Cleveland Browns: 149,960 monthly searches
- Los Angeles Rams: 142,180 monthly searches
- Baltimore Ravens: 131,600 monthly searches
- New York Jets: 130,960 monthly searches
- Las Vegas Raiders: 117,470 monthly searches
- Cincinnati Bengals: 94,160 monthly searches
- Arizona Cardinals: 89,950 monthly searches
- New York Giants: 86,690 monthly searches
- Tennessee Titans: 83,630 monthly searches
- New Orleans Saints: 80,790 monthly searches
- Carolina Panthers: 74,940 monthly searches
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 69,360 monthly searches
- Atlanta Falcons: 61,630 monthly searches
- Los Angeles Chargers: 58,370 monthly searches
- Washington Commanders: 54,730 monthly searches
- Houston Texans: 54,230 monthly searches
- Indianapolis Colts: 39,780 monthly searches