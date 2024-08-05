Hundreds of new NISD educators get ‘schooled’ at new teacher academy

SAN ANTONIO – About 750 educators new to the Northside Independent School District got “schooled” Monday at an orientation for the new school year.

Some of the teachers are brand new to their careers, while others are new to the city’s largest school district.

The new teacher academy at Brandeis High School is giving them a chance to learn about the culture and expectations of Northside ISD.

“Right now is a time full of hope. Everybody’s excited right now, they want to go meet their students, they want to get into their classrooms and get their learning space ready. I’s a time of renewal every year,” said NISD Director of Professional Learning Natalie Gray.

Northside ISD’s newest staff members are a mix of veterans from other districts, professionals who decided to change careers, and teachers straight out of college.

Many are home-grown in Texas and San Antonio, while others are from as far away as North Carolina, California, Florida, Maryland, Colorado, Virginia, Iowa, Wisconsin, Louisiana, and Arizona.

The first day of school for these teachers and their students is Aug. 19.